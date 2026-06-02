US Justice Department to abide by court ruling halting ‘anti-weaponization’ fund Agency strongly disagrees with Virginia judge's decision blocking $1.8B fund intended to address government ‘weaponization’ claims

The US Justice Department said Monday that it will comply with a federal court ruling that halted a $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” fund” while expressing strong disagreement with the decision.

“The Department of Justice disagrees strongly with the decision on the Anti-Weaponization Fund put forth by the United States District Court Judge in the Eastern District of Virginia,” the department said on the US social media platform X.

US District Judge Leonie M. Brinkema halted the disbursement of funds from the program, which was intended to compensate individuals who suffered from alleged government “weaponization” and “lawfare.”

The Justice Department defended the initiative as an inclusive program available to all individuals regardless of political affiliation.

The fund has faced bipartisan criticism on Capitol Hill, however. Senate Majority Leader John Thune suggested that the White House should abandon the proposal if Congress passes a budget reconciliation package.

Reports also emerged Monday indicating that the Trump administration may abandon the initiative altogether, with one source telling the Axios news site that the plan is “dead for now.”

The Justice Department established the fund in May “to provide a systematic process to hear and redress claims of others who suffered weaponization and lawfare.”

US President Donald Trump told ABC News that "we are subject to the courts," adding that "at this moment, that's what it is."

Asked whether he is giving up on his anti-weaponization fund, Trump did not say yes but instead pointed to Friday’s ruling, which temporarily put the fund on hold.

"If a court doesn't allow it, and right now a court has it held up, what can you do?" he said.

