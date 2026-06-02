'Democrats are going to make sure this slush fund is dead and cannot be revived,' says Chuck Schumer

US Senate minority leader vows vote on bill to block Trump's 'Anti-Weaponization Fund' 'Democrats are going to make sure this slush fund is dead and cannot be revived,' says Chuck Schumer

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday that Senate Democrats will push legislation this week aimed at blocking President Donald Trump's $1.8 billion "Anti-Weaponization Fund."

"This week, Senate Democrats will push legislation to ban this slush fund and ensure no president can ever do this again," Schumer said on the Senate floor.

Schumer's remarks came after media reports that said the White House will hold the fund, which was announced last month by the Justice Department as part of a settlement agreement resolving litigation brought by Trump, members of his family, and the Trump Organization over the disclosure of their tax returns and other alleged government misconduct.

Schumer dismissed Trump's assurances that the fund would not move forward, arguing that legislative action is necessary to ensure it cannot be revived in the future.

"Trump's word is nowhere near enough. Donald Trump's attempt to establish this trust fund alone is one of the most glaring cases of corruption in American history," he said.

Schumer continued his criticism by accusing Republicans of failing to scrutinize the proposal adequately and pledged to force a vote on the issue.

"Now, Trump is claiming that the slush fund is dead for now, but Democrats will not stop until it's well and truly buried and can never see the light of day. Democrats are going to make sure this slush fund is dead and cannot be revived," he said.

The Justice Department said Monday that it will comply with a federal court ruling that suspended the fund, despite expressing disagreement with the decision.