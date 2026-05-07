China says it is ‘deeply concerned’ over attacks on UAE amid continued US-Iran conflict Abu Dhabi blamed Tehran for Monday attacks, claims Iran rejected as ‘unfounded’

China on Thursday expressed “deep concern” over attacks on the United Arab Emirates amid the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran, state media reported.

“The Chinese side firmly opposes any actions that escalate tensions in the region,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing.

The UAE on Monday reported renewed Iranian missile and drone attacks on the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, marking the first such incidents since a ceasefire between Iran and the US took effect on April 8.

However, Tehran rejected claims by the UAE that Iran had launched missile or drone attacks against the country, calling them “unfounded.”

“China consistently maintains that the sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of Middle Eastern Gulf countries should be earnestly respected, and that civilians and non-military targets should be protected,” said Lin.

He added the “immediate priority is to achieve an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, prevent further escalation of the conflict, and halt the spread of hostilities.”