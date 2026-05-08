Armed forces remain fully prepared to respond to any 'adventurism,' says Tehran

Iran says still reviewing US proposal to end war Armed forces remain fully prepared to respond to any 'adventurism,' says Tehran

Iran said Friday that its response to a US proposal aimed at ending the war remains under review.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told the semi-official Tasnim news agency that Tehran is still examining the proposal and will announce its final position once the review process is completed.

Baghaei also described the US action overnight as both a “clear violation of international law” and a breach of the ceasefire.

He said Iranian armed forces had delivered a “strong slap” to the enemy and repelled what he described as hostile actions “with full force.”

“We are in a nominal ceasefire situation,” Baghaei said, adding that Iran’s armed forces remain fully prepared and are closely monitoring developments.

“Wherever necessary, they will respond with full force to any aggression or adventurism,” he added.

