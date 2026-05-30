Ukraine using AI-powered drones to strike Russian targets deep behind front lines Artificial intelligence drones mark 'major evolution in battlefield tactics' in Ukraine war, experts tell BBC

Ukraine is increasingly relying on artificial intelligence-powered drones to strike Russian military targets far behind the front lines, in what analysts describe as a "major evolution in battlefield tactics."

Recent attacks have targeted supply vehicles and logistics routes linking Russia with territories in southern Ukraine, including Crimea, experts told the BBC.

According to them, Ukraine's AI-enabled Hornet drones can identify and track targets autonomously after being launched toward a designated area.

Nick Brown, a weapons expert at Janes, said the system has been trained on thousands of hours of footage of Russian military equipment collected throughout the war.

"Ukraine can launch hundreds of these loitering munitions towards a rough target area over 100 miles away and then use AI to direct them onto Russian military targets as they find them," he said.

Analysts claim the technology is allowing Ukraine to strike Russian logistics with greater range and accuracy while making the drones more resistant to electronic warfare.

George Barros of the Institute for the Study of War argued Ukraine's innovative use of technology demonstrates that the conflict is "not a stalemate," adding that the country's growing drone capabilities are helping push Russian logistics and support infrastructure farther from the front lines.