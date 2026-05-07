Iran denies involvement in attack on South Korean vessel in Strait of Hormuz Panama-flagged HMM Namu damaged while anchored off UAE coast

Iran’s embassy in Seoul on Thursday denied any involvement by Tehran’s armed forces in an incident that damaged a South Korean vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, the embassy said it “firmly rejects and categorically denies any allegations regarding the involvement of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the incident involving damage to a Korean vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.”

The embassy said Iran has repeatedly stressed since the start of “aggressive actions carried out by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran” that the Strait of Hormuz forms “an integral part of its defensive geography in countering aggressors and their supporters.”

It added that navigation conditions in the strategic waterway “have been affected by the evolving security situation,” citing heightened tensions caused by “hostile forces and their allies.”

Safe passage through the strait requires “full compliance with applicable regulations” and coordination with Iranian authorities, the statement read.

Iran also reaffirmed what it described as its “commitment to ensuring the safety and security of maritime navigation in the region, in accordance with international laws and regulations.”

South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported Tuesday that a fire caused by an explosion aboard the Panama-flagged bulk carrier HMM Namu in the Strait of Hormuz had been extinguished without injuries.

The incident occurred late Monday while the vessel was anchored off the UAE coast, according to the report.

All 24 crew members aboard, including six South Koreans and 18 foreign nationals, were confirmed safe.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said the fire broke out at around 8.40 pm local time Monday (1140GMT).

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliatory attacks by Tehran and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline.

Since April 13, the US has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.