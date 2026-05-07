At Philippines meeting, ASEAN to seek 'coordinated, practical' response to impact of Mideast war Top diplomats, economic officials of bloc's member states discuss evolving energy crisis, situation in Middle East

Meeting in the Philippines, top diplomats and economic officials of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) said on Thursday that the bloc will seek a "coordinated and practical" response to the impact of the current Middle East conflict.

"No member state can manage these challenges alone. Our responses must be coordinated, practical and timely," said Cristina Roque, the Philippines’ trade and industry secretary.

The officials discussed issues of strategic importance, "including the evolving energy crisis and the implications of the situation in the Middle East on the region," according to a statement.

The Philippines is the bloc’s current chair.

The consequences of higher fuel and prices are already straining households and businesses as costs rise, Roque said.

"Our discussions reflected ASEAN's resolve to act with urgency, coordinate closely and respond effect collectively to these emerging challenges. Taking stock our experience, however, our discussions at the special meetings have pointed out that ASEAN needs to strengthen our crisis coordination and institutional readiness in times of crisis," said Maria Theresa Lazaro, the Philippines’ foreign secretary.

"Nevertheless, even as current developments may demand additional attention and practical coordinated cooperation, ASEAN remains directly and ready to address existing priorities," she added.

Separately, a secretary of state at Cambodia's Foreign Ministry told Bloomberg that there may be an opportunity to ease Myanmar's isolation within ASEAN, as some members are warming to the idea of bringing the country's leadership back into the fold.

The main summit meeting will take place Friday.

The agenda is expected to include the safety of ASEAN nationals in the Middle East, regional economic resilience, and a collective response to the ongoing energy disruptions.

