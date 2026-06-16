South African, German experts to aid Thailand in UN arbitration with Cambodia Bangkok names 2 conciliators as maritime dispute over resource-rich Gulf of Thailand enters UN-backed process

Thailand has appointed legal experts from South Africa and Germany to represent it in a UN-backed conciliation process initiated by Cambodia to resolve a long-running maritime dispute in the Gulf of Thailand.

The Thai Foreign Ministry announced the appointment of German jurist Rudiger Wolfrum and South African maritime law expert Albert Hoffmann as conciliators for proceedings under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), Thai PBS World reported.

The move follows Cambodia’s decision to initiate a compulsory conciliation process after Thailand withdrew from a 2001 memorandum of understanding that had provided a framework for negotiations over overlapping maritime claims in the Gulf of Thailand.

Bangkok said the conciliation mechanism does not involve a binding ruling and remains separate from issues related to sovereignty, while reaffirming its commitment to resolving disputes through peaceful means and international law.

Cambodia has appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn as its representative in the proceedings, alongside international legal experts selected by Phnom Penh, according to CamboJA News.

The dispute centers on an overlapping claims area in the Gulf of Thailand believed to contain substantial natural gas and petroleum resources, making it one of the most economically significant unresolved maritime disputes in Southeast Asia.

The two neighboring countries have sought to manage tensions through diplomatic channels despite periodic disagreements over maritime boundaries and resource development rights. The conciliation process is expected to establish a panel that will facilitate negotiations and offer recommendations aimed at helping both sides reach a mutually acceptable settlement.

