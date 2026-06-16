1 killed as strong earthquake strikes northwestern China

At least one person was killed and four others were wounded after a strong earthquake struck northwestern China on Tuesday, state media reported.

The 6.3 magnitude quake hit the Haixi prefecture in Qinghai province at 5.06 pm local time (0906GMT), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The Chinese broadcaster CGTN reported that one person was killed in Qinghai.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) and was located near Dunhuang in neighboring Gansu province, which borders Qinghai.

"All operating staff at coal mine enterprises near the epicenter have been fully evacuated. Inspections are underway to tally further casualties and property damage," Beijing-based Global Times reported.

The region experienced additional tremors recorded within the following 40 minutes, it added.