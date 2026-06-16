At least 5 Iranian ships pass through US naval blokade following US-Iran memorandum of understanding to end war, says semi-official Fars news

Iranian ships cross US naval blockade area without obstruction for 1st time after deal: Report At least 5 Iranian ships pass through US naval blokade following US-Iran memorandum of understanding to end war, says semi-official Fars news

The first Iranian ships crossed the area of the US naval blockade without obstruction after a memorandum of understanding was reached to end the war between Washington and Tehran, Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency reported Tuesday.

At least three Iranian oil tankers and two cargo ships carrying essential goods broke through the US naval blockade following an accord between the countries.

A large Iranian oil tanker known as a VLCC and another vessel used to transport livestock moved from open waters toward Iranian ports, the agency said.

Another Iranian tanker carrying oil also crossed the Gulf of Oman toward its designated export port, Fars said, without providing further details about the destination.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose country led mediation between Washington and Tehran, announced early Monday that the US and Iran had reached an agreement following intensive negotiations, with both sides declaring an immediate and permanent end to military operations across all fronts, including in Lebanon. The deal is set to be signed in Switzerland on Friday.