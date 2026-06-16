'China always keeps nuclear capabilities at minimum level required for national security,' says Defense Ministry spokesperson

China defends nuclear policy amid scrutiny of arsenal expansion 'China always keeps nuclear capabilities at minimum level required for national security,' says Defense Ministry spokesperson

China on Tuesday defended its nuclear posture as “stable, consistent and predictable,” reiterating that it follows a self-defense strategy and a longstanding policy of no first use of nuclear weapons amid growing international scrutiny of its expanding nuclear arsenal.

Speaking at a press briefing, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Chen Xi dismissed claims that Beijing is engaged in a nuclear buildup aimed at competing with other major powers.

“China always keeps its nuclear capabilities at the minimum level required for national security and never engages in any nuclear arms race,” Chen said.

He added that China’s nuclear strategy is defensive in nature and contributes to maintaining global strategic stability.

Chen also urged relevant parties to stop what he described as “unfounded speculation and propaganda” regarding China’s nuclear development.

The remarks came a day after the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) reported that China continued to modernize and expand its nuclear arsenal in 2025.

According to SIPRI’s latest yearbook, China added around 20 nuclear warheads over the past year, increasing its estimated stockpile to 620 warheads as of January 2026, up from 600 a year earlier.

The Swedish think tank said Beijing had loaded hundreds of missiles into three large missile silo fields in northern China and was continuing work on dozens of additional silos in eastern mountainous regions.

SIPRI projected that China’s nuclear stockpile would continue to grow over the coming decade and noted that the country could potentially field at least as many intercontinental ballistic missiles as Russia or the United States by the end of the decade.

Despite the expansion, SIPRI said China’s arsenal would remain significantly smaller than those of Russia and the US, even if it surpasses 1,000 warheads by 2030.

Separately, China’s Foreign Ministry on Monday rejected a report by the Australia-based Lowy Institute, which warned that China’s growing military capabilities could expand its ability to strike Australia over the coming decade.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian dismissed the report as a "serious strategic misjudgment of China," saying the country's military development is aimed at safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests and "does not target any country."

