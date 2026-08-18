'Britain stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine and we are committed to providing the equipment Ukraine needs to defend itself,' says Defense Ministry spokesperson

UK says Russia should be 'in no doubt' about UK's resolve to stand against ‘aggression’ 'Britain stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine and we are committed to providing the equipment Ukraine needs to defend itself,' says Defense Ministry spokesperson

Russia should be "in no doubt" about the UK's resolve to stand against Russian "aggression," the UK's Defense Ministry said on Tuesday, responding to Moscow's warning over London's military support for Ukraine.

"Britain stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine and we are committed to providing the equipment Ukraine needs to defend itself against Putin’s illegal invasion," British media quoted a ministry spokesperson as saying.

"Russia should be in no doubt about the resolve of this Government to stand against Russian aggression, in Ukraine and against the UK and our allies."

The statement came a day after the Russian Embassy in London warned that Britain's actions in support of Ukraine would have consequences, following reports that Kyiv was using British-supplied drones to carry out strikes against Russia.

"London's actions will inevitably carry consequences for which it will have to answer," the embassy said in a statement.

It warned that "the deeper its involvement in the conflict and the greater its support for Kiev’s terrorist machinery, the higher the price it will pay."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Andy Burnham late last month, becoming the first foreign leader to meet the new British premier who replaced Keir Starmer. Burnham had reiterated the UK’s "unwavering" support for Kyiv, telling Zelenskyy "we've got your back."