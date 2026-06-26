2-seat light-sport aircraft hit Beijing's tallest skyscraper, CITIC Tower, with no reported casualties so far, Hong-Kong media reports

Small plane crashes into skyscraper in Beijing: Report 2-seat light-sport aircraft hit Beijing's tallest skyscraper, CITIC Tower, with no reported casualties so far, Hong-Kong media reports

A small plane crashed into a skyscraper in the Chinese capital of Beijing on Friday, according to reports.

Following the crash, authorities implemented traffic control measures around the scene, according to the Hong Kong-based newspaper Ming Pao.

The building was identified as CITIC Tower, Beijing's tallest skyscraper, also known as China Zun.

The aircraft was the domestically produced Sunward SA60L Aurora, a two-seat light-sport aircraft.

Videos from the scene showed debris falling from the tower after the impact. The plane's tail section was also seen on the ground.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

There has been no official confirmation of the incident so far, and Anadolu could not independently verify the reports.