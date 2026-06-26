South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun welcomes MoU recently signed between Iran and US, hoping for its 'faithful implementation,' as well as progress in further talks

South Korean, Iranian top diplomats discuss Mideast crisis, transit through Strait of Hormuz South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun welcomes MoU recently signed between Iran and US, hoping for its 'faithful implementation,' as well as progress in further talks

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Friday discussed recent developments in the Middle East, transit through the Strait of Hormuz, and bilateral ties during a phone call.

Cho welcomed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) recently signed between Iran and the United States and expressed hope for the "faithful implementation" of the agreement, as well as progress in further negotiations, according to a statement from the South Korean Foreign Ministry.

The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the US and Iran entered into force on June 18, following mediation by Pakistan and Qatar.

He emphasized the importance of ensuring the "free and safe passage" of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

"The two ministers discussed pending bilateral issues and agreed to continue communicating regarding the safety of vessels and crews, as well as the protection of their nationals," the ministry said.

President Lee Jae Myung also said in a social media post on Friday that of the 26 South Korean-linked vessels that had been in the Strait of Hormuz, only five remain. Three of those vessels are expected to leave the strait over the weekend, he said.