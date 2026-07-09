This marks 1st decision by Supreme Court against Yoon, who in December 2024 made an unsuccessful bid to impose martial law

S.Korea's top court upholds prison term for ousted President Yoon over blocking arrest This marks 1st decision by Supreme Court against Yoon, who in December 2024 made an unsuccessful bid to impose martial law

South Korea’s Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a prison sentence for ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The seven-year prison term was announced in April by an appeals court for blocking arrest after Yoon's failed martial law bid in December 2024, Yonhap News reported.

In custody since July last year, Yoon was accused of ordering presidential bodyguards to block investigators from executing a warrant to detain him in January 2025.

Yoon faces at least eight cases related to the martial law bid and Thursday’s decision marked the top court's first ruling for Yoon.

The 65-year-old prosecutor turned politician was ousted from office last year, cutting short his five-year term.

Last year in June, Seoul central district court sentenced Yoon to 30 years in prison after finding him guilty of abuse of power and aiding the enemy by sending drones over North Korean capital, Pyongyang in 2024.