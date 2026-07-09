Floods, reservoir breach kill 39 in southern China Casualties reported across Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region which borders Vietnam

At least 39 people have been killed and nine others remain missing due to floods, which also triggered a reservoir breach, in southern China, local authorities said Thursday.

The casualties were reported across Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, which borders Vietnam, state-run media reported.

The breach occurred in the Liulan Reservoir in the regional capital Nanning, officials said.

Search, rescue and relief efforts are ongoing.

Several parts of China have witnessed heavy thunderstorms, torrential rains, landslides and floods in recent days.

Nearly 900 snakes escaped from a farm in the Hengzhou area of the autonomous region after floodwaters caused its walls to collapse.



In the northwestern Gansu province at least 21 people were killed when a landslide struck a village in Tanchang county, state media had reported Wednesday.