Islamabad urges all sides to 'uphold their respective commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding'

Pakistan urges US, Iran to refrain from actions undermining regional peace, stability Islamabad urges all sides to 'uphold their respective commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding'

Pakistan on Wednesday urged the United States and Iran to refrain from actions that may undermine regional peace and stability.

"A renewed conflict is in no one's interest," Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, expressing "deep concern" over the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Islamabad "calls on all parties to exercise restraint and refrain from any actions that may further undermine regional peace and stability. There is no alternative to continued engagement, dialogue and diplomacy to achieve the shared goal of peace in the region," it said.

Pakistan also urged both sides to "uphold their respective commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which remains an enduring foundation for understanding, mutual respect and shared prosperity for the region and beyond."

On June 17, Iran and the US reached a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their military conflict that started after US and Israeli attacks on Tehran in February.

The ministry expressed Pakistan's willingness to continue playing its role "in this regard."

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said early Wednesday that it had launched missile and drone strikes targeting 85 US military sites in the region, including Salman Port, and the US Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, and Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait.

The attacks came after the US military's Central Command said it had carried out a new round of strikes against Iran, hitting more than 80 targets in response to Iranian attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.​​​​​​​

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he does not believe war with Iran is going to start again.