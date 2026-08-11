Millions face water restrictions as little rain is forecast before possible showers Sunday

Amber heat-health alerts in force across England as drought reaches 71% of country Millions face water restrictions as little rain is forecast before possible showers Sunday

Amber heat-health alerts are in force across most of England as temperatures begin to climb again, with forecasters warning of high and potentially extreme heat through the week.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said significant impacts are likely across health and social care, including a possible rise in deaths. The alerts remain in place until Friday evening.

Temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid-30s Celsius across much of England and Wales at the peak of the heat wave.

On Tuesday, the hottest conditions are expected around eastern Wales, the Midlands and central parts of southern England, where temperatures are forecast to reach 27C to 30C (81F to 86F).

The warnings come as drought conditions spread across England. The National Drought Group said Monday that 71.3% of England was now officially in drought, with the East Midlands, Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire, Kent and East Sussex, and Solent and the South Downs the latest areas to be affected.

About 45 million people are living in drought-hit areas, while more than 27 million are subject to water restrictions, according to the group.

The UK has experienced an unusually warm summer, with temperatures remaining above average for much of the season. Even cooler spells have generally only brought temperatures back toward the seasonal average.

Little or no rain is forecast across England and Wales for most of the week. The first significant rainfall for many areas in almost two months could arrive Sunday, when low pressure and rain-bearing fronts move in from the Atlantic across Wales and southern England.

The rain, however, is not currently expected to be particularly heavy or persistent.