Iran threatens to completely close Hormuz strait in response to renewed attacks 'Any threat will receive a powerful response,’ Iranian security source told Press TV

Iran threatened on Wednesday to completely close the Strait of Hormuz in case of renewed attacks against its territory amid rising escalation with the US.



“The Strait of Hormuz will be completely closed to all maritime traffic” following any strike against Iran, an informed security source told Press TV.



The source added that Iran will also strike “enemy targets at a ratio of at least two to one, meaning that for every Iranian target hit, at least two enemy targets will be struck in return.”



US President Donald Trump earlier said that the US will "probably" hit Iran again on Wednesday night, following overnight US strikes in retaliation for attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.



Trump also said that the memorandum of understanding signed last month with Iran to end the conflict was "over."



"Any threat will receive a powerful response,” the Iranian source said. “Iran does not distinguish between the United States and its partners in the region.”



The source said Tehran will not back down from its management of the Strait of Hormuz and “is prepared to fight to maintain control over the strategic waterway.”

"The memorandum of understanding signed on this matter clearly states that Iran will reopen the Strait in accordance with its own arrangements. Therefore, Iran will not permit the establishment of any new route outside the framework of its own arrangements," the source said.

Early Wednesday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that it had launched missile and drone strikes targeting 85 US military sites in the region, including Salman Port and the US Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, and Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait.



The attacks came after the US military’s Central Command said it had carried out a new round of strikes against Iran, hitting more than 80 targets in response to Iranian attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.