Shehbaz Sharif, Sheikh Mohammed agree on importance of maintaining close coordination and dialogue among all stakeholders to address common challenges

Pakistani, Qatari premiers discuss regional, international situation in phone call Shehbaz Sharif, Sheikh Mohammed agree on importance of maintaining close coordination and dialogue among all stakeholders to address common challenges

Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif discussed the regional and international situation with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani during a phone call on Sunday.

Sharif thanked Qatar for its "strong endorsement and support" of Pakistan-led peace efforts aimed at de-escalation and promoting regional peace and stability, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad.

He also expressed his deep appreciation for Qatar's "constructive role in regional diplomacy and for building a consensus in support of ongoing mediation efforts."

Both leaders agreed on the importance of maintaining close coordination and dialogue among all stakeholders to address common challenges.

Sharif added that he is looking forward to welcoming Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Pakistan for an official visit "very soon."

According to a statement from Qatar's Foreign Ministry, Sheikh Mohammed stressed the need for all parties to engage with these efforts in order to create the appropriate conditions for progress in the negotiations, leading to a comprehensive agreement that achieves sustainable peace in the region.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel and US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce indefinitely.