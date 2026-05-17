7 Palestinians injured in attacks by Israeli forces, occupiers in occupied West Bank Israeli army and occupiers attacks in occupied West Bank killed 1,162 since October 2023

Seven Palestinians were injured Sunday in attacks by Israeli army forces and occupiers across the occupied West Bank, the official news agency Wafa reported.

The outlet said a young Palestinian was shot and injured by Israeli forces in the town of Beit Ula, northwest of Hebron in the southern West Bank.

In the village of Al-Minya, southeast of Bethlehem, five Palestinians were wounded after Israeli occupiers attacked residents’ homes.

In a separate attack, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its ambulance crews transferred a 19-year-old man from the town of Beita, south of Nablus, to a hospital after he was shot in the leg.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupiers cut down 150 fruit-bearing trees in the village of Yasuf, east of Salfit in the northern West Bank, Wafa said.

Palestinian shepherds were also assaulted by occupiers in Khirbet al-Tawil near the town of Aqraba, south of Nablus.

Separately, Israeli forces issued stop-work orders for 10 homes in the town of Battir west of Bethlehem.

According to the official Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, Israeli authorities carried out 37 demolition operations in the West Bank in April, targeting 78 structures, including 37 inhabited homes, while 21 additional structures received demolition notices.

The commission also said occupier attacks, carried out with support from the Israeli army, led to the uprooting, destruction and poisoning of 4,414 trees across the West Bank last month.

Since Oct. 2023, attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers in the occupied West Bank have killed 1,162 Palestinians, injured around 12,245 others and led to nearly 23,000 arrests, according to official Palestinian figures.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul.