Pakistan embassy in Kabul halts operation
Embassy says due to security reasons consular section will be closed beginning Nov. 4
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan
Pakistan embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan closed its visa service Sunday after its diplomats were harassed there, official said
A statement issued by the embassy in Kabul said due to security reasons, the consular section will be closed Nov. 4 until further intimation.
The foreign ministry of Pakistan also summoned the Afghan charge d'affaires in Islamabad and lodged protest for "harassment" of diplomatic personnel in Kabul and its sub-missions.
"The Afghan Cd’A was informed that the Officers and Staff of the Embassy of Pakistan were being harassed over the past two days. They were obstructed on the road and the Embassy vehicles were also hit by motorcycles while going towards the Embassy," said Mohammad Faisal, spokesman for the foreign ministry.
The Afghan Cd’A was reminded that being party to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Privileges and Immunities 1961, it is the responsibility of the government of Afghanistan to ensure safety, security and freedom of movement to all members of the Mission.
Pakistan foreign ministry asked the Afghan envoy to convey to Afghan authorities to immediately investigate these security violations and harassment incidents and its share report with the government of Pakistan, and ensure against recurrence of such incidents in future.
On Oct. 29, the Pakistan army claimed Afghan security forces fired mortars and heavy machine guns that targeted civilian population in the northwestern Chitral district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, injuring 11 people, including six soldiers.
Tension mounted between the two countries after Afghanistan closed its consulate in Peshawar in capital city of KP as protest occurred about the removal of its national flag from a disputed area known as Afghan Market in the city.