Officials urge residents to remain alert for flash floods, landslides, other storm-related hazards

Over 2M under evacuation orders as 2 typhoons threaten Japan with heavy rain Officials urge residents to remain alert for flash floods, landslides, other storm-related hazards

More than two million people across western Japan were under evacuation orders on Friday as two typhoons threatened the country with heavy rain, flooding, and landslides, local media reported, citing officials.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned that Typhoon Higos could make landfall on Saturday after moving north from the Pacific, while Typhoon Mekkhala was approaching the Amami region in southwestern Japan on Friday and could move toward the Kanto region the next day, according to Kyodo News.

Although both storms are expected to weaken into extratropical cyclones after approaching Japan, forecasters warned they could still bring dangerous weather.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said more than 2 million residents across 13 prefectures in the Kinki and Kyushu regions were under evacuation orders as of Friday morning.

Authorities issued the highest Level 5 emergency safety alert for parts of Seika in Kyoto Prefecture after a landslide struck the town.

The weather agency reported that Goto in Nagasaki Prefecture received about 600 millimeters (23.6 inches) of rain between Tuesday and Friday morning.

More than 500 millimeters (19.6 inches) fell in Aso, Kumamoto Prefecture, and Ureshino in Saga Prefecture.

Up to 300 millimeters (11.8 inches) of additional rainfall is forecast for the Tokai region by Saturday, with up to 150 millimeters expected in the Kanto-Koshin region.

Officials urged residents to remain alert for flash floods, landslides and other storm-related hazards.