President Xi Jinping orders 'all-out' effort to rescue and treat victims, and investigate fire at shoe factory in Fujian province

Massive fire rips through shoe factory in eastern China, killing at least 28 President Xi Jinping orders 'all-out' effort to rescue and treat victims, and investigate fire at shoe factory in Fujian province

At least 28 people have been killed when a massive fire ripped through a shoe factory in China’s eastern Fujian province on Thursday, according to the South China Morning Post.

The fire was reported at the Huiteng Shoes factory on Kaituo Road East in the village of Jiangtou in Chendai township, Jinjiang.

Footage circulating on social media showed giant flames and thick black smoke billowing from the building, with several people trapped on the rooftop signaling for help.

President Xi Jinping ordered an "all-out" effort to rescue and treat the victims and investigate.

