Ferry carrying 116 capsizes off Guyana coast Authorities say 53 people rescued as search operation continues

A ferry carrying 116 passengers capsized off the coast of Guyana, with authorities saying 53 people had been rescued so far.

The vessel, MV Barima, overturned near Iron Punt while traveling from Georgetown to Port Kaituma on Saturday, according to the BBC.

Emergency services launched a large-scale search-and-rescue operation after receiving a distress call at around 11.00 pm local time (0300GMT Sunday).

The operation involves government and privately operated boats, according to Public Works Minister Juan Edghill.

According to VesselFinder, the 40-meter (131-foot) MV Barima was built in 1939. Edghill said the ferry was equipped with 250 life jackets, two rigid life rafts and six inflatable life rafts.