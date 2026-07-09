Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, Lee Jae Myung sign joint declaration, welcome 21 agreements across various areas

Mongolian, South Korean presidents seek to deepen cooperation in trade, critical minerals, advanced technology Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, Lee Jae Myung sign joint declaration, welcome 21 agreements across various areas

Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh and his South Korean counterpart Lee Jae Myung agreed Thursday to deepen cooperation in trade, critical minerals and advanced technology.

According to the Mongolian presidency, the two leaders signed a joint declaration and welcomed 21 agreements covering mutual recognition of driver’s licenses, health care, education, science, digital technology, energy, agriculture, labor, culture and urban development during Lee’s state visit to Ulaanbaatar.

They pledged to pursue a bilateral Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement and expand cooperation in green growth, digital transformation and artificial intelligence.

The leaders also agreed to jointly prepare a feasibility study for Mongolia’s second National Cancer Center, expand training opportunities for Mongolian medical professionals in South Korea and explore greater imports of South Korean pharmaceuticals.

Lee said the visit marked the start of a “golden age” in South Korea-Mongolia relations, according to Yonhap News Agency.

He said the two countries would expand cooperation in trade, supply chains and critical minerals and had agreed in principle to pursue a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, with a goal of raising annual bilateral trade to $1 billion by 2030.

Lee said he also discussed peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula with Khurelsukh, who voiced support for South Korea’s position.

The South Korean president is scheduled to attend Mongolia’s Naadam festival on Saturday.