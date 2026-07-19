Turkish defense firm Baykar and Italy's Leonardo to present latest developments in manned-unmanned teaming at Farnborough International Airshow

Baykar, Leonardo to unveil progress in future air combat collaboration Turkish defense firm Baykar and Italy's Leonardo to present latest developments in manned-unmanned teaming at Farnborough International Airshow

Companies to share key findings from joint trials and outline next phase of cooperation

Bayraktar TB3 to be displayed as flagship platform for LBA Systems' expansion into European market

Turkish defense company Baykar and Italy's Leonardo are set to present the latest progress in their collaboration on manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) at the Farnborough International Airshow, highlighting advances in future air combat capabilities.

The two companies will hold a briefing on Monday at one of the world's leading aerospace and defense exhibitions, which opens in the UK.

The session will focus on manned-unmanned teaming trials conducted in Türkiye using Leonardo's M-346 advanced jet trainer and Baykar's Bayraktar KIZILELMA unmanned combat aircraft. As the program enters its next phase, the companies will share key findings from the tests and outline planned activities for the coming period.

Baykar will also display the Bayraktar TB3 unmanned aerial vehicle at the airshow. Designed to operate from short-runway platforms, the TB3 has become one of the flagship platforms supporting the European market ambitions of LBA Systems, the joint venture established by Baykar and Leonardo.

The exhibition of the Bayraktar TB3 is expected to demonstrate that the companies' cooperation extends beyond experimental trials and is being backed by mature, near-production platforms in the field of unmanned aerial systems.

Choosing Farnborough, one of the world's premier aerospace exhibitions, as the venue for these announcements also carries a strategic message for the global defense industry and NATO allies.

The partnership is regarded as an important component of Europe's efforts to rapidly enhance capabilities in unmanned aerial systems and manned-unmanned teaming. The Farnborough presentation will allow the companies to showcase tangible progress directly to industry representatives and potential customers.

Partnership combines complementary capabilities

The partnership between Baykar and Leonardo began with the signing of a memorandum of understanding in Rome in March 2025. The companies formalized the cooperation by signing the joint venture agreement for LBA Systems at the Paris Air Show in June 2025.

Headquartered in Italy and owned equally by both companies, LBA Systems focuses on the design, development, production and support of unmanned aerial systems.

The partners aim for the venture to play a leading role in shaping the future of unmanned aviation.

Under the collaboration, Baykar contributes its expertise in designing and developing advanced unmanned platforms, while Leonardo provides state-of-the-art electronic systems and mission payloads, supports the development of manned-unmanned teaming and swarming capabilities, and contributes to qualification and certification activities.