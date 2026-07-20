Moscow says it repelled over 400 drones in ‘one of the largest attacks’ on capital in recent years

2 injured as hundreds of Ukrainian drones target Moscow region overnight Moscow says it repelled over 400 drones in ‘one of the largest attacks’ on capital in recent years

Two people were injured in Russia’s Moscow region on Monday after hundreds of Ukrainian drones headed toward the capital, local authorities claimed.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin claimed on Telegram that Ukraine launched more than 400 drones toward the Moscow region overnight. He said most were intercepted on the outskirts of the capital, including 85 drones that were shot down as they approached Moscow.

The state news agency Tass described the attack as "one of the largest" Ukrainian strikes on the capital in recent years.

Moscow region Gov. Andrey Vorobyov said on the Russian social media platform Max that one person was injured after a house caught fire in Domodedovo, and another was injured on the highway when a drone fell near a vehicle.

He said air defense systems and electronic warfare systems repelled the attack, with the main damage reported in the Podolsk, Domodedovo and Odintsovo districts.

Drone debris damaged several private homes, sparked fires and damaged civilian infrastructure, he said.

Separately, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed its forces shot down 381 Ukrainian drones over the country, annexed Crimea, and the waters of the Azov and Black seas.

Ukraine's Air Force, meanwhile, accused Russia of launching two guided aircraft missiles and 94 drones overnight. It said air defenses destroyed or suppressed 81 drones over northern, southern and eastern Ukraine.

Independent verification of the claims remains difficult due to the ongoing war.