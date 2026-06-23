Japanese premier faces anti-war protests at Okinawa WWII memorial Demonstrators invoke Japan's pacifist constitution as Tokyo expands defense spending amid tensions with China and North Korea

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi faced anti-war protests on Tuesday during a memorial ceremony in Okinawa marking 81 years since one of World War II's bloodiest battles, according to Kyodo News.

Takaichi was met with chants of "No to war" and "Protect Article 9" as she attended a ceremony commemorating the Battle of Okinawa, a pivotal conflict that claimed more than 200,000 lives in 1945.

The protests highlighted growing concern among some Okinawans over Tokyo's military buildup and efforts to strengthen defenses across Japan's southwestern islands, which lie close to Taiwan and disputed territories in the East China Sea.

The demonstration contrasted with the otherwise solemn atmosphere of the memorial event in Okinawa, which hosts most US military facilities in Japan and has long been a center of opposition to an expanded military presence.

Addressing the ceremony, Takaichi sought to reaffirm Japan's commitment to peace.

"Under our unwavering pledge never again to repeat the devastation of war, Japan has steadfastly moved forward on this path as a nation that places the highest value on peace," she said.

"I hereby pledge before the souls of the departed that we will continue to make every effort to realize a society in which all people in Japan can live in peace and with dignity and fulfillment."

At the same time, Takaichi has advocated a stronger defense posture in response to what Tokyo sees as growing security threats from China and North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

Japan has in recent years doubled down on plans to increase defense spending, acquire long-range counterstrike capabilities and ease restrictions on defense exports, changes critics say challenge the spirit of the country's postwar pacifist constitution.

Takaichi has also argued that Japan should strengthen its military capabilities independently to maintain peace and protect lives. Her previous remarks suggesting Japan could become involved in a Taiwan contingency drew criticism from Beijing and contributed to tensions in bilateral relations.

According to Kyodo News, many Okinawans fear their islands could once again become the frontline of a future conflict as Japan reinforces military facilities across the strategically important Nansei island chain stretching toward Taiwan.