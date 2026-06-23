Ukrainian foreign minister, South Korean counterpart to discuss matter next week in Seoul

South Korea says will accept North Korean prisoners of war in Ukraine if they desire Ukrainian foreign minister, South Korean counterpart to discuss matter next week in Seoul

Seoul said on Tuesday it would accept North Korean prisoners of war who were captured in Ukraine if they wished to relocate to South Korea.

Seoul cannot accept "forced repatriation" of North Korean prisoners to Russia or North Korea, in accordance with the principles of international law, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson told reporters.

"We are conducting consultations with the Ukrainian side," he added.

The remarks come as Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha is expected to visit South Korea next week.

Sybiha will meet his South Korean counterpart, Cho Hyun, to discuss ties and North Korean prisoners of war.

In August 2025, North Korea sent 1,000 military engineers to Russia’s Kursk region to assist Russian forces in clearing land mines planted during fighting with Ukrainian troops.

That was after an earlier dispatch of an estimated 15,000 combat troops to support Russia’s war effort, according to South Korea's spy agency, which claims North Korea lost 2,000 troops in the conflict.

