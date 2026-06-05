Agreement reached during talks in Tokyo between Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and his Indonesian counterpart Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, says Japan's Defense Ministry

Japan agrees to begin talks on possible naval ship transfer to Indonesia Agreement reached during talks in Tokyo between Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and his Indonesian counterpart Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, says Japan's Defense Ministry

Tokyo and Jakarta have agreed to begin working-level discussions on the possible transfer of a Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) naval ship to Indonesia, marking a significant step in expanding defense cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement was reached during talks in Tokyo between Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and his Indonesian counterpart Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, according to Japan's Defense Ministry.

According to the statement, Sjafrie expressed Indonesia's intention to advance cooperation on defense equipment and technology, including the potential transfer of Asagiri-class destroyers, a class of general-purpose warships currently operated by the JMSDF.

The ministers agreed to pursue discussions through a working-level framework established last month to examine specific areas of defense cooperation and potential equipment transfers.

The move comes as Japan seeks to strengthen security ties with like-minded partners across the wider Asia-Pacific and expand defense equipment cooperation following the easing of restrictions on the export of lethal military equipment in April.

Tokyo has also been deepening defense-industrial ties with countries, including the Philippines and New Zealand, as part of its broader regional security strategy.

For Indonesia, the discussions could support efforts to modernize its naval capabilities amid growing maritime security challenges in the region.

The Asagiri-class destroyers, commissioned beginning in the late 1980s, are designed for anti-submarine and surface warfare operations and have formed a key part of Japan's naval fleet.

While neither side announced a formal transfer agreement, the launch of official talks signals growing defense cooperation between Tokyo and Jakarta and reflects Japan's increasingly active role in regional security partnerships.