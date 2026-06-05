Anthony Albanese links budget changes to growing support for One Nation, warns economic frustration fuels populist politics

Rise of far-right pushed Australia to pursue tax reform, premier says Anthony Albanese links budget changes to growing support for One Nation, warns economic frustration fuels populist politics

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has acknowledged that the growing influence of far-right political forces, particularly the One Nation party, was a factor behind his government's decision to pursue significant tax reforms in its May budget.

When asked about Australia's economic outlook, Albanese said the government cannot afford to stand still in an era when voters in many Western democracies are increasingly turning to populist movements.

“One Nation's rise is part of the context,” Albanese said, arguing that governments must respond to public concerns with meaningful policy action rather than allow dissatisfaction to deepen.

“When people think that the economy isn't working for them, they can turn to simplistic, grievance-based politics,” he said, according to a transcript of his remarks released by his office.

The center-left Labor government unveiled a package of tax changes in its May budget aimed at providing relief to low- and middle-income earners and addressing cost-of-living pressures.

Albanese said the reforms reflected a political judgment that governments must deliver “real change for the better” to maintain public confidence.

One Nation, founded by Pauline Hanson, is a nationalist and anti-immigration party often described as part of Australia's far-right political spectrum. The party has sought to capitalize on voter concerns over migration, economic pressures, and dissatisfaction with mainstream political parties.

Albanese's comments come amid a broader resurgence of populist and right-wing movements across several Western countries, driven in part by concerns over inflation, living costs, and economic inequality.