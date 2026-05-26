Cannot afford to leave foundational materials of these industries 'vulnerable to single-source monopolies,' says Secretary of State Marco Rubio

India, US sign framework on supply of critical minerals, rare earths Cannot afford to leave foundational materials of these industries 'vulnerable to single-source monopolies,' says Secretary of State Marco Rubio

India and the US on Tuesday signed a bilateral framework to secure the supply and processing of critical minerals and rare earths.

India’s Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar who signed the document along with his US counterpart, Secretary of State Marco Rubio after the Quad foreign affairs meeting in New Delhi said the framework aims to deepen cooperation across the entire critical minerals and rare earth supply chain.

“It will strengthen resilient and diversified supply chains," he said, adding that it is one “more sign” of close cooperation in a "world where there are so many challenges but also so many opportunities.”

Rubio, for his part, said both sides “cannot afford to leave the foundational materials of these industries vulnerable to single-source monopolies that could deny us these things, not just in a time of conflict, but as a leverage point contrary to our sovereign national interests.”

“We are two countries that have strategic interests in ensuring reliable long-term access to critical minerals and supply chains that are important for our innovation economy,” he said.

Rubio arrived in India last week on a four-day maiden visit.