China urges peaceful end to conflict after fresh US military strikes against Iran Foreign Ministry spokesperson says Beijing maintained close communication with relevant parties including Iran

China on Tuesday urged all parties to return to dialogue and uphold ceasefire commitments following reports of fresh US military strikes against Iran.

When asked about the US military’s claim that it had carried out new strikes targeting Iranian missile bases and vessels allegedly preparing to lay mines, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China believes disputes should be resolved through peaceful means rather than escalation, according to state-run Global Times.

"China urges relevant parties to honor their ceasefire commitments, adhere to resolving disputes through peaceful means, continue dialogue and negotiations to reach a solution that accommodates the legitimate concerns of all sides, and work toward the early restoration of peace in the Gulf region and the broader Middle East," she told reporters in Beijing.

She called on the US and Iran to resolve their differences through peaceful means and return to stability in the Middle East.

Mao said China has maintained close communication with relevant parties, including Iran, since the outbreak of fighting and has been working to help end the conflict and restore peace.

"We will continue to follow the spirit of the full proposition of President Xi Jinping and play a positive role in resuming peace and tranquility in the Middle East," she said.

Mao reiterated China’s long-standing position in favor of a political settlement to the nuclear dispute, stressing the importance of safeguarding the global non-proliferation regime and regional security.

The US said Monday that it carried out a series of what it called "self-defense" strikes in southern Iran targeting missile launchers and boats that were allegedly laying mines.

