Death toll climbs to 55 after powerful earthquake hits southern Philippines Thousands displaced and housed in temporary shelters while emergency responders race to reach isolated communities

Death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck the southern Philippines earlier this week has risen to 55, authorities said Thursday, as search and rescue teams continued efforts in the hardest-hit areas of Mindanao.



​​​​​​​Reports from the Philippines indicated that dozens of people remain injured, while several others are still missing amid widespread destruction caused by the strong tremor.

According to the Philippine News Agency (PNA), local disaster management officials confirmed the updated casualty figure after additional bodies were recovered from collapsed buildings and landslide-hit communities. Rescue operations have been hampered by continuing aftershocks, unstable structures, and damaged roads leading to affected towns.

The 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Mindanao, triggering panic across the southern Philippines and causing extensive damage to homes, schools, hospitals, and public infrastructure. General Santos City and parts of Sarangani province were among the worst-affected areas, with authorities declaring states of calamity to speed up emergency response and relief efforts.

Thousands of residents have been displaced and are staying in evacuation centers as officials assess structural damage and distribute food, water, and medical assistance. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has recorded numerous aftershocks since the quake, prompting warnings for residents to avoid damaged buildings.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has pledged full government support for affected communities and ordered national agencies to accelerate recovery and rehabilitation measures. The Philippines is located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, one of the world's most seismically active regions, making earthquakes a frequent occurrence in the archipelago.





