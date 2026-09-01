Armenian premier says Yerevan pursuing ‘multipolar foreign policy’ to preserve, strengthen sovereignty At expanded SCO summit, Nikol Pashinyan says Armenia working with Azerbaijan, Türkiye to open interstate communications, including through TRIPP project

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Tuesday that his country is pursuing what he described as a “multipolar foreign policy” aimed at preserving and strengthening its sovereignty.

Speaking at the SCO Plus summit in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek, Pashinyan said there is, in his view, a broad understanding within the international community that the world should be multipolar and that this is a “more or less reliable way to ensure stability and peace.”

“How can a small country like Armenia contribute to the establishment of a multipolar world? We are providing a practical answer to this question by essentially pursuing a multipolar foreign policy, which we call a balanced and balancing foreign policy,” Pashinyan was quoted as saying by state news agency Armenpress.

He said the primary goal of the policy is to preserve and strengthen Armenia’s sovereignty and independence, adding that it was developed on the understanding that independence and sovereignty cannot be sustained under conditions of conflict.

“And multipolarity in this sense must be expressed first and foremost in the region where you live,” Pashinyan said.

He noted that Armenia is consequently deepening relations with neighboring Iran and Georgia, while also moving toward establishing interstate relations with Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

“And this, of course, is becoming more tangible thanks to the peace established between Armenia and Azerbaijan on Aug. 8 of last year with the support and participation of US President Donald Trump,” he said.

Pashinyan added that Armenia is now working with Azerbaijan and Türkiye to open interstate communications, including through implementation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project, with practical work on the ground expected to begin in the coming months.

“This will open up new transport opportunities not only from east to west, that is, from the Caspian Sea to the Mediterranean Sea, but also from south to north, connecting the Persian Gulf with the Black Sea. Thus, all countries of the region will benefit from the implementation of the project,” he added.