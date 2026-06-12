Anutin Charnvirakul hails princess as a beloved royal with ‘remarkable abilities as a legal scholar, diplomat and social advocate’

Thailand’s prime minister pays tribute after king's eldest daughter Princess Bajrakitiyabha dies Anutin Charnvirakul hails princess as a beloved royal with ‘remarkable abilities as a legal scholar, diplomat and social advocate’

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul paid tribute Friday to Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati, the eldest daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, describing her as a beloved member of the royal family whose dedication to public service inspired the nation.

In a televised address following the announcement of her death, Anutin said the princess was admired for her “remarkable abilities as a legal scholar, diplomat and social advocate” and praised her contributions to Thai society.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha died at the age of 47 after a prolonged illness, according to an official statement issued early Friday by the Royal Household Bureau.

The statement said the princess, who had been hospitalized at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital since Dec. 15, 2022 after losing consciousness due to a heart-related condition, passed away at 7.48 p.m. local time (1248GMT) on Thursday.

According to the Thai Enquirer, her condition worsened in May after she developed an infection in the abdominal cavity caused by inflammation of the large intestine. The infection led to low blood pressure, cardiac arrhythmia and abnormalities in blood clotting.

The palace said doctors closely monitored and treated the princess, but her condition continued to deteriorate despite medical efforts.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha had remained in a coma since collapsing in December 2022 while participating in military dog training in Nakhon Ratchasima province. The palace previously said she suffered a severe heart-related condition and had been receiving intensive treatment ever since.

Born on Dec. 7, 1978, the princess was the king's eldest child and one of the most prominent members of Thailand's royal family. She served in a range of diplomatic, legal and charitable roles during her public career.

The Royal Household Bureau said King Vajiralongkorn had ordered royal funeral rites to be conducted with the highest honors in accordance with royal tradition.

