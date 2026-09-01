‘The season’s mean temperature was made around 130 times more likely due to human-induced climate change,’ says weather agency

Summer 2026 was UK’s warmest on record: Met Office ‘The season’s mean temperature was made around 130 times more likely due to human-induced climate change,’ says weather agency

Summer 2026 was provisionally the warmest ever recorded in the UK, the country’s weather agency said Tuesday.

“An average mean temperature of 16.5C (61.7F) puts this summer as provisionally the warmest on record, as well as the warmest season for the UK in a series which goes back to 1884,” the Met Office said in a statement.

This summer was also among the sunniest on record in some parts of the country since records began in 1910, while conditions were very dry across many areas, the agency said.

However, late-season rainfall helped prevent some areas from reaching record-low seasonal rainfall totals.

“The season’s mean temperature was made around 130 times more likely due to human-induced climate change,” the statement said.