Belgian union threatens strike over Brussels Airlines flights to Tel Aviv Union cites safety, ethical concerns over resuming flights to Tel Aviv

Belgian trade union ACV Puls filed a strike notice Tuesday over Brussels Airlines' decision to resume flights to Tel Aviv using mandatory staff assignments, saying the move raises serious safety and ethical concerns amid Israel's attacks on Gaza.

The strike notice took effect Sept. 1, according to the union.

ACV Puls said industrial action could follow if Brussels Airlines does not withdraw its decision, adding that any disruption would be limited to flights between Brussels and Tel Aviv.

"Serious concerns exist among the staff regarding both physical safety and the mental and ethical impact of these flights," the union said in a statement.

The union said Brussels Airlines had previously agreed with unions to operate Tel Aviv flights using volunteer staff.

However, it said the airline now intends to assign staff to the route because there are not enough volunteers to operate the flights.

ACV Puls argued that employees with serious safety or conscientious objections should be able to refuse assignments on flights to Tel Aviv without financial, professional or disciplinary consequences.

The union also disputed Brussels Airlines' assessment that conditions are sufficiently safe for flights to resume to Tel Aviv.

"If the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises against non-essential travel, Brussels Airlines cannot pretend that Tel Aviv is a normal work destination," the union said.

ACV Puls also called on the Belgian government to clarify its position on commercial flights to conflict zones and on the protection of airline personnel operating such routes.

The union said the continued operation of commercial flights to Israel raises questions given the ongoing war, civilian casualties and allegations of war crimes and human rights violations against Palestinians.

Brussels Airlines defended its decision, saying safety remains its highest priority, Belgian news portal Bruzz reported.

The carrier said it continues to monitor developments on the ground closely with other Lufthansa Group airlines and can adjust its procedures if necessary.