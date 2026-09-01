Germany probes suspected attack near power plant in Brandenburg Police found, defused several explosive devices near Jaenschwalde power plant, local media reports

German authorities are investigating a suspected attack near a major power plant in Brandenburg, media reported Tuesday.

Explosive devices were found at a key electrical facility close to the Jaenschwalde brown-coal plant, the Maerkische Allgemeine Zeitung reported.

The newspaper said police found several devices built to fire rockets packed with explosives and rendered them safe. The apparent aim was considered to be a widespread power cut by targeting a substation.

Grid operator 50Hertz said perpetrators damaged several of its transmission lines, briefly interrupting service. The company said all lines were back in operation and the public power supply was unaffected.