Tropical Storm Edouard poised to 'significantly' strengthen before reaching US Gulf Coast National Hurricane Center warns of potential hurricane conditions, flash flooding from Texas to Louisiana

Tropical Storm Edouard is expected to intensify "significantly" as it approaches the US on Tuesday, with meteorologists warning that it could reach hurricane strength before making landfall.

“Edouard is expected to strengthen and it could approach hurricane strength before it reaches the northwest Gulf Coast later today,” the National Hurricane Center (NHC), the US agency responsible for tracking tropical cyclones, said.

The storm is moving west-northwest at 8 miles (13 kilometers) per hour, the NHC said.

Authorities have issued a Storm Surge Warning for the region stretching from High Island, Texas, to the Vermilion/Cameron parish Line in Louisiana. Forecasters predict water levels could rise 3 to 5 feet (0.9 to 1.5 meters) above ground level along the immediate coastline. A Hurricane Watch is also in effect for the area between High Island and Cameron, Louisiana.

A Tropical Storm Warning is currently in effect from Port Bolivar to the Vermilion/Iberia parish Line.

The NHC warned that heavy precipitation would affect the upper Texas coast, through east-central Texas into far Southwest Louisiana, as Edouard moves inland. Flash flooding is considered likely, particularly in urban centers, while river flooding remains a potential threat, the agency said.

Edouard marks the fifth named storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season.