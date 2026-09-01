China's Xi calls for universal security at SCO summit, hits out at ‘unilateralism’ Xi Jinping addresses Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Heads of State summit in Bishkek

Chinese president takes a swipe at trade protectionism, decoupling, calls on major countries to lead in upholding rule of law

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) should prioritize security and “foster an environment of universal security,” Chinese President Xi Jinping Tuesday told the bloc’s leaders at a summit in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek, hitting out at “hegemony, unilateralism, and protectionism.”

Stressing that the SCO should uphold dialogue and consultation, Xi called on the grouping to “improve governance in a fair and orderly manner,” according to state-run Xinhua News.

Bishkek is hosting a two-day summit of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO, a Eurasian bloc, that began Monday, marking the 25th anniversary of the organization.

Xi's statement came amid the Russia-Ukraine war, the US war with Iran, and the ongoing Israeli genocide in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

In addition to Xi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev are attending the summit. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are also attending.

“China sees the Shanghai Cooperation Organization as a priority area for high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road and implementation of the Global Development Initiative,” Xi said.

He said China is ready to help build the SCO into an “important platform for implementing the Global Security Initiative.”

China is also willing to work with all parties to implement the Global Civilization Initiative, and supports the SCO in pursuing exemplary cooperation to implement the Global Governance Initiative, Xi added.

Emphasizing that the grouping should “lay a solid foundation for friendship across generations" and "usher in a future of shared prosperity," Xi announced that Beijing will establish a China-SCO basic education cooperation center.

Hegemony, unilateralism running 'counter to tide of history’

Addressing the "SCO Plus" meeting, Xi took a swipe at what he called “hegemony, unilateralism and protectionism.”

They run “counter to the tide of history,” said Xi, without specifying any country by name.

Urging the SCO to “shoulder the responsibility of the times,” Xi said multipolarity was an “irreversible trend” and “sovereign equality, mutual respect are the fundamental principles” for such a world.

The statement by Xi came amid the US-Iran war, as well as the Trump administration's unilateral tariffs on US trade partners.

“Multipolarity, independent development paths and democratization of international ties mark right path forward,” he said.

For a multipolar world, Xi emphasized that ensuring balance, order, and upholding the rule of law were “necessary.”

Pointing to the UN, Xi said authority and vitality of the world “need to be reinvigorated,” while calling on “major countries to lead in upholding rules and the rule of law, and jointly address global challenges.”

Stressing dialogue and consultation, Xi said that “dominance by just one or several countries, or bloc politics are not true multilateralism.”

“Protectionism and decoupling have no future,” Xi also said, adding that the SCO's mission is to “promote the global governance system in a more just and equitable direction.”