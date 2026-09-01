Ishaq Dar makes remarks in meeting with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek

'Sincere implementation' of Islamabad MoU only way to end US-Iran conflict: Pakistan’s top diplomat Ishaq Dar makes remarks in meeting with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Tuesday that the “sincere implementation” of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in June remains the “only way forward” to resolve the conflict between the US and Iran.

Dar made the remarks during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

The two foreign ministers held a “warm exchange” and discussed bilateral relations as well as regional developments, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said on US social media company X.

Dar stressed that dialogue and diplomacy remained essential to promoting peace and stability across the region.

He also underlined that the “sincere implementation by both parties to the conflict of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding of June 2026 remains the only way forward,” according to the ministry.

Dar and Araghchi also reaffirmed the importance of continued engagement between Pakistan and Iran amid regional tensions.

The Islamabad MoU was reached in June as part of diplomatic efforts to halt hostilities between Washington and Tehran and establish a framework for de-escalation.

Pakistan has sought to maintain diplomatic engagement with both sides and has repeatedly called for differences to be resolved through negotiations rather than military action.

Tuesday’s meeting came on the sidelines of the SCO summit in the Kyrgyz capital, where regional leaders and senior officials gathered to discuss security, economic cooperation and regional developments.