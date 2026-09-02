US strikes 2 Iranian government tankers amid wider attacks: Report Strikes mark first time US has targeted Iranian tankers

The US military struck two Iranian government tankers Tuesday as part of a broader wave of attacks targeting Iran, according to US officials cited by the Axios news website.

The strikes marked the first time the US has targeted Iranian tankers in retaliation for attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, rather than to prevent violations of a US naval blockade, Axios said.

A US official said the operation was part of a new "tanker for tanker" policy approved by President Donald Trump to deter Iranian attacks on tankers transiting the strategic waterway.

US officials said about 100 targets were struck Tuesday, including Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) air defense sites, radar systems, mine-laying capabilities, communications facilities, anti-ship cruise missile launchers and attack drone launchers.

The two Iranian tankers were anchored off Iran's coast north of the US naval blockade line. US drones fired missiles that struck their engine rooms, said officials.

Iran responded by launching about 25 ballistic missiles, but US officials said only half reached Jordanian airspace. Ten were intercepted, while three landed without causing casualties.

Iran also launched about two dozen drones at US bases in Bahrain, most of which were intercepted. Ballistic missiles and drones were also fired at US bases in Kuwait, while two drones targeting a US base in Erbil in Iraq were intercepted.

The White House and the US military’s Central Command said the strikes were conducted in response to recent attempted IRGC attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on US bases in the region.

Axios reported that the strikes were also part of a broader plan under consideration by Trump and his senior aides to prevent Iran from rebuilding radar and missile capabilities needed to threaten shipping in the strait.

A US official told Axios that the strikes degraded Iran's capabilities and "bought at least a month" of lower threat levels for commercial ships.

Despite the exchanges of fire, US forces continued guiding vessels through the waterway. About 40 ships carrying millions of barrels of oil transited the waterway Tuesday, according to a US official.

Iranian media reported that a US strike hit a wedding ceremony in Kuhestak, killing at least four people and wounding dozens.

CENTCOM spokesman Capt. Tim Hawkins said, "We're aware of the reports, which originated from Iranian state media. The U.S. military never targets civilians, unlike the IRGC."

A US official added that "the Iranians have not only lost control of the Strait of Hormuz, they have also lost control over the conflict. They got nothing today."