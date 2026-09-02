Peru breaks ties with Iran amid Middle East tensions Decision comes amid renewed military tensions between US, Iran

Peru announced that it has decided to break diplomatic relations with Iran, amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The Foreign Ministry said the decision was based on Peru’s “historic commitment to peace,” respect for international law and defense of democracy.

Peru said it watched with growing concern "the deterioration of democratic values in Iran," pointing to “the repression of peaceful demonstrations, the curtailment of freedom of the press, discrimination against women and girls, and the persecution of political opponents.”

It also expressed concern about disruptions to international trade through the Strait of Hormuz since March. It warned of potential repercussions for energy prices and global supply chains.

Peru also rejected Iran's "incitement to violence and the escalation of conflicts in the Middle East, as well as its obstruction of the work of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)."

The decision comes amid renewed military tensions involving Iran and the US, with exchanges of strikes further heightening instability in the Middle East and raising concerns about shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite severing diplomatic ties, Peru said consular relations would remain in place to protect the interests and nationals of both countries, in accordance with the relevant Vienna conventions.

The decision was communicated to Iran through a diplomatic note via its embassy in Ecuador, which serves as its concurrent mission to Peru.