Nicolas Maduro thought ‘one day this photo may send the message that I am well, standing strong and resisting,’ according to son

Captured Venezuelan leader’s son recounts story behind first photo of father after detention Nicolas Maduro thought ‘one day this photo may send the message that I am well, standing strong and resisting,’ according to son

Nicolas Maduro Guerra, son of Venezuela's captured leader Nicolas Maduro, has recounted how the first photo of his father after his detention by the US was taken, saying Maduro wanted the image to convey a message of strength and resistance.

In a post on US social media company X, Maduro Guerra said the photo was taken June 25, one day after two major earthquakes struck Venezuela, leaving his father deeply concerned about the situation.

He said Maduro was closely following developments on television and had called his family four or five times that day to ask about the situation, particularly in La Guaira.

"According to what he told us at the time, he thought, 'All right, God willing, one day this photo may send the message that I am well, standing strong and resisting,'" said Maduro Guerra.

He added that the person taking the photo had initially urged Maduro to pose despite his reluctance, telling him, "Please come. You can send this photo later."

Maduro Guerra said printed copies of the photographs were later sent by mail July 13 and reached an address in the US on Aug. 25. The family subsequently decided how and when to make the image public.

The photo and a message dictated by Maduro were released publicly Aug. 30, he said.

Maduro Guerra vowed that the family would continue efforts to secure freedom for Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, expressing hope for "good news" in the near future.

Maduro and Flores were detained after a US military intervention in Venezuela on Jan. 3. US authorities have accused Maduro of drug terrorism and cocaine trafficking, among other charges.​​​​​​​

