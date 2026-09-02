Air defense systems remained on high state of alert, says state news agency

Bahrain says air defenses intercepted drone attacks from Iran Air defense systems remained on high state of alert, says state news agency

Bahrain announced that its air defense systems intercepted drone attacks launched from Iran amid renewed tensions in the Middle East.

State news agency BNA indicated that the Bahrain National Communication Center said the country’s air defense systems had responded to the attacks and destroyed the drones.

It added that the air defense systems remained on a high state of alert to protect the country’s security.

Bahrain issued a danger alert earlier that urged the public to remain calm and move to the nearest safe location.

The Interior Ministry urged people to remain calm and go to the nearest safe place, and advised the public to follow news through official channels to help maintain public safety.

The US military’s Central Command announced it launched attacks against targets belonging to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Iran, in turn, announced that it had launched a retaliatory response to the US attacks using missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The Iranian military said US-owned radar facilities at the Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain, as well as centers where US troops had gathered, were targeted in kamikaze drone attacks.