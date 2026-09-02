Danny Levy warns attacks against Palestinians damaging Israel’s international standing, as army removes field commander for appearing with occupiers

Israeli occupiers’ violence in West Bank makes world see us as ‘thugs, criminals’: Police chief Danny Levy warns attacks against Palestinians damaging Israel’s international standing, as army removes field commander for appearing with occupiers

Israel Police Commissioner Danny Levy warned of the repercussions of violence by occupiers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, saying attacks have made the world view Israel as a country of “thugs and criminals,” Israeli media reported Tuesday.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that Levy “sharply addressed settler violence and nationalist crime in Judea and Samaria (West Bank) during a closed-door conversation,” warning of the damage it causes to Israel in the international arena.

“There is a handful whose sole purpose is ‘to come and attack Palestinians,’ the newspaper quoted Levy.

“As a result, Israel is perceived worldwide as a nation of thugs and criminals. The Americans are fed up - it's doing image damage,” he added.

The report did not specify the nature of the meeting or whom Levy was addressing.

Separately, Israel’s public broadcaster KAN reported Tuesday that the army removed a field commander from his command position after footage showed him arriving with soldiers alongside occupiers who had surrounded Palestinian homes in the West Bank town of Qusra three weeks ago.

Footage showing the soldiers praying with the occupiers was interpreted internationally as evidence of Israeli army support for the occupiers rather than protecting Palestinian civilians who were under attack, according to the broadcaster.

Parts of the occupied West Bank have witnessed a rise in attacks by occupiers against Palestinians, their property and livelihoods in recent days, alongside continued Israeli raids and military operations.

Since Israel launched its genocide on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, it has intensified attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank, while violence by occupiers has also increased.

About 750,000 Israeli occupiers live in 141 illegal settlements and 224 outposts in the occupied West Bank, including 250,000 in 15 illegal settlements in occupied East Jerusalem, according to Palestinian figures.