Israel must seek approval from another EU member state after Luxembourg regulator allows prospectus to expire

Luxembourg ends role approving Israeli bond prospectus for European markets Israel must seek approval from another EU member state after Luxembourg regulator allows prospectus to expire

Luxembourg has decided not to renew its authorization of Israeli state bonds, ending its role in approving the bonds for access to investors across European markets, local media reported Tuesday.

The authorization by Luxembourg's financial regulator, the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), expired at midnight Monday.

Luxembourg had taken on the role in September 2025. Israel must now seek approval of its bond prospectus from another EU member state to continue offering the bonds across European markets.

Responsibility could revert to the Central Bank of Ireland, which had been designated Israel's "home" state for the bonds after the UK left the EU, according to Irish public broadcaster RTE.

The Irish central bank has declined to say whether it has resumed the role or received a new application from Israel.

"The prospectus that was approved by the CSSF has expired today," a Central Bank spokesperson said.

Sinn Fein lawmaker Mairead Farrell called on the bank to clarify whether Israel had submitted a request to renew the prospectus and whether it had been accepted.

“We need urgent clarity from the Central Bank if a request for renewal of the Israeli bond prospectus has come to them from Israel and if this renewal has been accepted,” Farrell said.

“We should have nothing to do with the funding of the genocide in Gaza,” she added.

Central Bank Governor Gabriel Makhlouf previously maintained that the institution could not prevent the bonds from being issued.

The bank said it had neither sold the bonds nor overseen their sale, but had only assessed whether the 2024 prospectus complied with EU disclosure requirements.



Ireland's Finance Ministry said it had raised the issue with the European Commission and sought a possible revision of the bloc's Prospectus Regulation.

The Commission, however, indicated that it currently had no plans to review the legislation.

