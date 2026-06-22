Beijing backs role of Pakistan, Qatar in mediation to permanently end US war with Iran

China urges US, Iran to work in ‘same direction for positive results' Beijing backs role of Pakistan, Qatar in mediation to permanently end US war with Iran

China on Monday urged the US and Iran to “work in the same direction” for “positive results” after the top negotiators of the two sides met in Switzerland.

Beijing hopes that the US and Iran “will keep the good momentum in negotiation and working in the same direction for positive results,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in the Chinese capital.

The statement from Beijing came after Pakistan and Qatar early Monday announced significant progress in ongoing diplomatic efforts between the US and Iran following the conclusion of the first round of high-level talks at the Lake Lucerne Summit in Switzerland.

"The Lake Lucerne Summit was conducted in a positive and constructive atmosphere. Encouraging progress has been made, including the creation of a mechanism for further technical talks,” read a joint statement from the two mediators.

Guo, the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said: “China supports Pakistan and Qatar and all relevant parties in their mediation efforts.”

The US and Iranian delegations, led by their chief negotiators, US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, held hours of much-awaited direct talks in Burgenstock to discuss ways to implement the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding signed on June 17.

Following the talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi hailed the role of Pakistan and Qatar, and said the negotiations with the US had produced significant progress toward ending the war in Lebanon and easing pressure on Iran's economy.

“Tireless Pakistani and Qatari mediation has delivered major progress to end Lebanon War. Oil and petrochem exports are waived, blockade lifted, some frozen assets released, and major reconstruction & development plan launched for Iran," Araghchi said through US social media company X.